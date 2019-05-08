Ludhiana: Major fire in chemical factory

A major fire broke out at a chemical production and storage unit in Ludhiana late Tuesday. Around 10-12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as several explosions took place on the premises.

The fire broke out at Prakash Chemicals in Dhandhari Khurd area (near Focal Point). The factory manufactures and lubricants and other chemicals.

Bhupinder Singh, assistant divisional fire officer, said that as per owners, around 100-150 drums filled with chemicals were stored inside when fire broke out. However there were no casualties as four workers rushed out. He added that work was on to douse the flames but it still may take more than three hours. The fire broke out around 6.30 pm, and till the filing of this report, it wasn’t completely doused.