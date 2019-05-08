Toggle Menu
Ludhiana: Major fire in chemical factoryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ludhiana/ludhiana-major-fire-chemical-factory-5716068/

Ludhiana: Major fire in chemical factory

The fire broke out at Prakash Chemicals in Dhandhari Khurd area (near Focal Point). The factory manufactures and lubricants and other chemicals.

No one was hurt in the fire. Gurmeet Singh

A major fire broke out at a chemical production and storage unit in Ludhiana late Tuesday. Around 10-12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as several explosions took place on the premises.

The fire broke out at Prakash Chemicals in Dhandhari Khurd area (near Focal Point). The factory manufactures and lubricants and other chemicals.

Bhupinder Singh, assistant divisional fire officer, said that as per owners, around 100-150 drums filled with chemicals were stored inside when fire broke out. However there were no casualties as four workers rushed out. He added that work was on to douse the flames but it still may take more than three hours. The fire broke out around 6.30 pm, and till the filing of this report, it wasn’t completely doused.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: 25-yr-old man gets 15 years in jail for sexually abusing mentally challenged minor
2 Thane: 10 hours after mutilated, unidentified body found, police arrest murderer
3 Pune: Man says he was set on fire by parents of girl he was in relationship with