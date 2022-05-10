Ludhiana: Major fire at diesel shed near railway station

A major fire broke out at a diesel shed of Northern Railways, located near the Ludhiana railway station on Monday.

Officials said that several waste service parts were gutted in the incident, but no one was injured and no casualty was reported due to the incident.

According to the fire department, the blaze started at around 1.50pm after someone allegedly discarded a smoked cigarette near the waste engine oil and waste diesel filters. Railway officials, however, claimed that the fire broke out while some workers were cutting down an old engine.

Officials said that the fire took place in an open dump yard situated behind the diesel shed where discarded service parts, waste engine oil of trains, and waste diesel filters were stored by the workers.

“After receiving the news of the blaze, seven fire tenders were rushed to spot. The firefighters struggled for around three hours and finally managed to control the flames at around 4.50pm only,” said Rajan Singh, who led the team of firefighters at the scene.