Ludhiana land scam: Firm owner files defamation case against two AAP MLAs

The owner of Grand Manor Homes, a residential flats project in Ludhiana, filed a defamation suit against Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and deputy leader of opposition Sarvjit Kaur Manuke in a local court of Ludhiana Wednesday.

Balwinder Singh Kahlon, owner of RK Builders and Developers, alleged that both AAP MLAs used his company’s name for political mileage and defamed it without any evidence or verification of facts. The company has claimed damages worth Rs 100 crore for tarnishing their image and dragging their name in a ‘scam’. The suit was filed in the Court of Civil Judge Shivani Garg. The court has issued summons to both MLAs for next hearing, scheduled for March 7.

Kahlon further alleged in his appeal that both MLAs levelled allegations against his company and even misled the government. “We have all legal documents and permissions from MC. Only after that construction was started. They defamed us only for political mileage and publicity,” said Kahlon.

The alleged Ludhiana change of land use (CLU) scam rocked Vidhan Sabha recently after AAP alleged that minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Congress leader Kamaljit Karwal, along with other MC officials and three IAS officers, helped the company in getting CLU certificate on the basis of forged land ownership documents. AAP demanded immediate resignation of Ashu and alleged that his name figures prominently in probe report submitted to local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu by DSP Balwinder Sekhon.