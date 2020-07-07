Ludhiana: Jail official booked for ‘arranging phone, SIM card’ for Youth Congress leader behind bars

ASI Rajinder Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that after a probe, it was found that phone belonged to Shubham Arora, an undertrial in an attempt to murder case lodged inside jail. (Representational) ASI Rajinder Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that after a probe, it was found that phone belonged to Shubham Arora, an undertrial in an attempt to murder case lodged inside jail. (Representational)

An official of the Ludhiana Central Jail allegedly arranged a mobile phone and SIM card for a Youth Congress leader lodged behind bars in an attempt to murder case in April this year. After the SIM card was recovered, along with a mobile phone, from the barrack on July 4 (Saturday), the police have now registered an FIR against the jail official, the Youth Congress leader and his friend for allegedly smuggling phone and the SIM card.

Ludhiana police said that a letter was received from Parduman Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent, saying that a mobile phone with a SIM card was recovered inside jail on July 4 during surprise inspection inside barrack number 5 and that it was “smuggled inside jail with the help of Assistant Jail Superintendent Karanvir Singh”.

ASI Rajinder Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that after a probe, it was found that phone belonged to Shubham Arora, an undertrial in an attempt to murder case lodged inside jail. It was further found that in April this year, Shubham told his friend Ankush Arora, who was not inside jail, to arrange a SIM card for him.

“On his instructions, Ankush purchased a SIM card and handed it over to Karanvir Singh, the Assistant Superintendent in Ludhiana Central Jail, who further handed it over to Shubham inside jail. This happened in April. But the phone with SIM card inside was recovered now on July 4 following which we started investigation. The SIM card was purchased in the name of another person who was Ankush’s friend,” said ASI Rajinder Singh.

Shubham Arora, a Youth Congress leader from Ludhiana, along with another Youth Congress leader Ankit Pandit and their ten accomplices were booked for attempt to murder after they allegedly attacked Gaurav Bisht and his friend Mani Bains alias Puneet, outside Indian Summer restaurant on February 11 this year with baseball bats and rods. An FIR against them was registered at Moti Nagar police station.

Karanvir Singh, the jail official booked in the case, was transferred from Ludhiana Central Jail a few days back and is yet to be arrested, said the ASI.

“While Shubham is in jail already, we have arrested his friend Ankush Arora and he is in one-day police remand. He will be interrogated,” said ASI. He added that it was not yet clear if Karanvir Singh was paid any bribe or given any other favours by Shubham or Ankush in return for helping them in smuggling SIM card inside jail. “It will be clear after Shubham and Ankush are interrogated,” he said.

Rajiv Arora, Ludhiana Central Jail Superintendent, said that Karanvir Singh has been transferred from Ludhiana on the orders of higher officials.

