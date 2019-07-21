Ludhiana Jail Clash: Legal aid, bail orders, visitors’ records gutted in arson; loss pegged at Rs 2 crore

Records pertaining to free legal being provided to at least a thousand inmates and bail and release orders of more than 3,000 prisoners were gutted in the arson at Ludhiana Central Jail, during the clash between inmates and police on June 27. The inmates had exploded LPG cylinders in the two record rooms that housed both the hard copies as well as the digitized records.

An initial estimate of total loss, including infrastructure, has been pegged at Rs 2 crore, as per the details submitted by the jail authorities to the office of Additional DGP prisons.

Shamsher Singh Boparai, who was the Ludhiana jail superintendent when the clash took place, said it will take at least six months to repair infrastructure and retrieve the record files and digitize them again.

The inmates allegedly threw burning LPG cylinders inside the two record rooms, near the control room, leading to explosions in which the roofs of both rooms collapsed. Three computers inside were gutted along with the files containing the hard copies.

“The entire record of 1,000 inmates who were getting free legal aid has been gutted. It had record of inmates from Khanna, Jagraon, Ludhiana and Nawanshahr. We will have to retrieve the records from courts again. The second room had visitors record of all inmates along with bail and release orders. It had taken six months to digitize the records. Now, each warrant has to be fed again in computer and it won’t take less than six months to digitize the records of 3,100 inmates,” Boparai, who has since been transferred, said. The two record rooms too need to be reconstructed.

Boparai said that the system put in place to make announcement on speakers whenever there was a visitor, has also been gutted. “The inmates also pulled down two huge iron gates (in central block where 800 inmates are lodged) and brought down two walls. It will cost Rs 20-25 lakh to repair and reconstruct those walls and gates,” he added.

The other loss estimates mentioned in the details sent to the ADGP office includes jail superintendent’s Mahindra Xylo vehicle on which a burning LPG was thrown leading to a blast. “It has led to a loss of Rs 14 lakh,” Boparai added.

“A tractor, an e-rickshaw, computers and printers were set on fire too. At least 10 cylinders were put on fire to create an arson. We have pegged total loss at Rs 2 crore and submitted details to ADGP prisons. The repair work can start once funds are released,” said Boparai.

Sources said that once the chargesheet is filed in the court, Ludhiana police can make an appeal to recover the dues by attaching properties of the accused inmates but till then state government is liable to release funds and get the work started.

The death of an inmate Sunny Sood, who was booked in an NDPS case, on June 26 triggered a clash in Ludhiana Central jail the next day with enraged inmates opening an attack on the jail staff. They allegedly put cylinders on fire and pelted stones and bricks. Some even tried to escape scaling walls. An inmate Deepak alias Aman Kumar who escaped is still absconding. Police resorted to firing in which an inmate, Baba Ajit Singh, died and a dozen persons including inmates and policemen were injured.

Police booked 22 inmates in an FIR for attempt to murder on policemen and jail staff. A magisterial probe by Ludhiana deputy commissioner is going on.