scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Ludhiana: Jagraon resident shot dead by assailants who barged into his house

Police officer said that an old rivalry or dispute might be the reason for the murder and the probe was in progress. 

Police said that three accused came in a vehicle which had Delhi registration number, of which two went inside the house and opened fire at the man.
Listen to this article
Ludhiana: Jagraon resident shot dead by assailants who barged into his house
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two unidentified assailants barged into the residence of a 45-year-old man at Bardeke village of Jagraon Wednesday afternoon and shot him dead.

Police said that three accused came in a vehicle that had Delhi registration number, of which two went inside the house and opened fire at the man. The incident happened in broad daylight around 2 pm when the victim Paramjit Singh (45) was feeding his cattle while other family members were also present inside the home.

Paramjit was rushed to a local hospital in Jagraon from where he was referred to Civil Hospital Ludhiana but was declared dead. Police said that he received two bullet injuries– in his chest and head.

Ludhiana rural SSP Harjit Singh said that Paramjit Singh owned 1 acre of land and also owned small business of repairing electric appliances. “He was at his home and feeding cattle when two men barged inside and opened fire at him. He received two gunshots– in chest and head. Three assailants had come of which two went inside and one kept sitting in the car. The vehicle had registration number of Delhi,” said SSP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years

The officer said that an old rivalry or dispute might be the reason for the murder and the probe was in progress.

An FIR against unidentified accused was registered at Jagraon Sadar police station for murder and relevant sections of Arms Act.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 21:27 IST
Next Story

Iran releases Oscar-winning film actress held over protests

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close