Friday, August 19, 2022

Ludhiana infant’s abduction: Nine held; plan was to sell baby to Haryana couple, say cops

Police, after making the arrests, said that the baby was to be sold to a childless couple in Haryana. They said that the child was recovered from Bathinda before he could be taken to Sirsa of Haryana.

An FIR under the sections 363, 365, 380, 342 and 451 of IPC has been registered against the accused at Dugri police station. (Representational image)

Ludhiana police on Friday morning nabbed nine people and claimed to have cracked the case of a three-month-old baby who had been abducted hours ago from his home in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on 200-ft road in Ludhiana.

Police, after making the arrests, said that the baby was to be sold to a childless couple in Haryana. They said that the child was recovered from Bathinda before he could be taken to Sirsa of Haryana.

On Thursday, five men on two bikes had arrived outside the house of the three-month-old and had fled with baby Nihaal in broad daylight after thrashing his mother, Neha.

Ludhiana police said that the accused were members of a human trafficking gang. They had planned to sell the baby to a couple from Sirsa for Rs 4.50 lakh but were nabbed in Bathinda Friday morning.

Investigators identified the suspects as Varinder Chaudhary of SBS Nagar, Sonu Kumar, Parveen Kaur, Sanjay Mishra, Ravinder Ravi and Inderpal of Shimlapuri, Ram Singh of Daba, Ramandeep Kaur, and her husband Surinder Singh of Bathinda. According to the police, Kaur is already facing trial in another case of immoral trafficking.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police (city) Narinder Bhargav, said that the police had formed seven teams to crack the case.

Bhargav stated that Rajan Sharma of Sirsa was in contact with Ramandeep Kaur of Bathinda and her husband Surinder Singh for getting a newborn child, after he had lost two of his sons. Ramandeep was in touch with Parveen Kaur of Shimlapuri, who had promised to arrange a baby. Parveen Kaur then asked Varinder Chaudhary, who had borrowed money from her, to look for an infant. She also offered Rs 60,000 to Chaudhary for the job.

“Varinder had started looking for a newborn child. He used to visit the house of Sajan Kumar (the kidnapped infant’s father) for the sale and purchase of raw material. He noticed his infant son Nihaal and hatched a conspiracy to kidnap him. He also got a photograph clicked with the child and sent it to Parveen Kaur, who further forwarded the picture to the Sirsa couple. The couple said they would pay Rs 4.50 lakh for the child,”said Bhargav.

“Varinder hatched the conspiracy to kidnap the child and involved his friends Ravinder, Sonu, Ram, Inderpal, Sanjay in it after promising to give them Rs 50,000 for kidnapping.

As per the plan, Sonu, Ram, Inderpal, Sanjay and Ravinder reached the house of the infant on two bikes. Inderpal and Sanjay barged into the house, thrashed the baby’s mother and fled with the child.

Police said that Varinder, Parveen and Sonu reached Raikot and hired a taxi to reach Bathinda from Raikot where they handed over the infant to Bathinda couple.

An FIR under the sections 363, 365, 380, 342 and 451 of IPC has been registered against the accused at Dugri police station.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 11:17:21 pm
