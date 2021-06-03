Ludhiana industries donate Rs 1.8 crore for paediatric Covid care ward, 2 oxygen plants

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a paediatric ward at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The 50-bedded paediatric Covid care ward is part of an initiative of Police Public Foundation (PPF) – a registered society – for which about 30 industrial units of Ludhiana made voluntary donations worth Rs 1.8 crore. Also part of the initiative are setting up of two oxygen plants – one at CMCH and another at Krishna Charitable Hospital.

Of this, Rs 60 lakh has been spent on the paediatric ward while donations worth Rs 1.2 crore will be used for the oxygen plants.

The level-2 paediatric ward is fully functional, and is equipped with all the necessary infrastructure – beds, cardiac monitors, oxygen concentrators and UPS system.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal, while talking to The Indian Express said, “PPF is a registered society which bridges the gap between the police and the public by identifying problems faced by the society and solving them by ensuring the support of both the administration and members of civil society, especially prominent industrialists. Here, PPF raised voluntary donations from Ludhiana industrialists for the pediatric Covid care ward at CMCH with the hospital providing space, manpower, administrative and technical support as the state is preparing itself for the possible third wave.”

Former CII president Rahul Ahuja, on behalf of the industry, also inked a memonadum understanding with the two hospitals for the two oxygen plants. “The two plants will become functional at CMC Ludhiana and Krishna Charitable Hospital within 6-8 weeks,” Ahuja said.

As per the agreement, 20% of oxygen treatment will be subsidised for poor patients.

Ahuja said, “Poor patients will not be charged admission fee, file charges, bed charges etc in the ward but will be charged for medicine expenses only. Hence, it is an effort to help the poor patients recommended through CII or the donor units of Ludhiana.”

Terming the collaborative initiative of the industry and the civil society, as well as the police, as wonderful gestures, the CM said the pandemic was a major challenge and the state had to be prepared for the worst. “Though nobody knows yet if there will be a third wave in India, Punjab is making all efforts to gear up for another possible surge, which could affect the children more,” he said.

The CM urged the industry to motivate their employees to get vaccinated.

Lauding the industry’s role in supporting the government’s fight against the pandemic, the CM said the industry in Punjab had always been at the helm of extending a helping hand in every crisis. Vardhman and Oswal industries had helped with oxygen supplies when cases were at their peak at around 9500+ a day, he recalled. Though the cases had declined to 2,184 as of June 1, it was not possible to ascertain how long the crisis will continue, he said, asserting, however, that Punjab will win and come out of this.

CMCH director William Bhatti thanked the citizens for help in these testing times, while Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said the public and industry’s support, along with the contribution of the private health sector, had proved a major asset in the state’s fight against Covid.