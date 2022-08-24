The investigation wing of the income tax department on Wednesday raided several premises linked to the Gurmail Brothers, a pharmaceutical and healthcare products company headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab. The raids were being carried out at over 35 premises in Ludhiana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, officials said.
The owner of Gurmail Brothers, Bhagwan Singh, is a close confidant of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, and is also close to several Akali leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Income tax department sources said that the raids were being carried out following discrepancies in tax documents. In Ludhiana, the raids were being conducted at various Gurmail Brothers’ drug stores located at Pindi Street, Dugri, Model Town, Pakhowal Road, near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, near Christian Medical College and Hospital, etc. Houses belonging to Singh and his family on Mall Road and Model Town were also being raided, sources said, adding that the operation could take 3-4 days.
While the company headquarters is in Ludhiana, its sales office is in Delhi.
Subscriber Only Stories
The family’s first retail drug store, named Gurmail Medical Hall, was opened in 1965 in Ludhiana. It was the first drug store in Ludhiana that would stay open for 20 hours a day in the mid-60s. In 1993, the family entered the wholesale business. Years later, in 2000, the company was named Gurmail Brothers. The company also has pharmaceutical units and provides medical equipment and allied health services.
Top News
Latest News
Korea shatters its own record for world’s lowest fertility rate
Dengue, swine flu claim 4 deaths in Mumbai this year, malaria cases too on the rise
Sonu Sood comes to aid of schoolboy from Jharkhand whose video had gone viral
Ludhiana: Income tax raids on premises linked to pharma company Gurmail Brothers
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Delhi: Man arrested for murder of real estate agent in Jamia Nagar
Twenty-five years since Paris death, Princess Diana still captivates
Players body flags talent drain from international game to T20 leagues
Bombay HC allows Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law to travel to Hong Kong
Can eating more processed food, despite exercise, increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases?
Liger box office prediction: Vijay Deverakonda film has ‘brazen mass appeal’, but will audience head to theaters?
JoSAA 2022 counselling dates announced; check schedule, participating institutes
Before Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, five Puri Jagannadh movies you should watch
Bengaluru-based company launches API to alert users of severe weather events
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?