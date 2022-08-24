scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Ludhiana: Income tax raids on premises linked to pharma company Gurmail Brothers

Raids were being carried out at over 35 premises in Ludhiana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Gurmail Brothers’ owner Bhagwan Singh is a close confidant of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Income Tax department raids at one of the medical stores of Gurmail group near DMC&H in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The investigation wing of the income tax department on Wednesday raided several premises linked to the Gurmail Brothers, a pharmaceutical and healthcare products company headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab. The raids were being carried out at over 35 premises in Ludhiana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, officials said.

The owner of Gurmail Brothers, Bhagwan Singh, is a close confidant of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, and is also close to several Akali leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Income tax department sources said that the raids were being carried out following discrepancies in tax documents. In Ludhiana, the raids were being conducted at various Gurmail Brothers’ drug stores located at Pindi Street, Dugri, Model Town, Pakhowal Road, near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, near Christian Medical College and Hospital, etc. Houses belonging to Singh and his family on Mall Road and Model Town were also being raided, sources said, adding that the operation could take 3-4 days.

While the company headquarters is in Ludhiana, its sales office is in Delhi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

The family’s first retail drug store, named Gurmail Medical Hall, was opened in 1965 in Ludhiana. It was the first drug store in Ludhiana that would stay open for 20 hours a day in the mid-60s. In 1993, the family entered the wholesale business. Years later, in 2000, the company was named Gurmail Brothers. The company also has pharmaceutical units and provides medical equipment and allied health services.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 03:13:59 pm
Next Story

UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

Farmer who bought flight tickets for workers during pandemic found dead

Farmer who bought flight tickets for workers during pandemic found dead

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement