Ludhiana: Income tax raids on premises linked to pharma company Gurmail Brothers

The investigation wing of the income tax department on Wednesday raided several premises linked to the Gurmail Brothers, a pharmaceutical and healthcare products company headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab. The raids were being carried out at over 35 premises in Ludhiana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, officials said.

The owner of Gurmail Brothers, Bhagwan Singh, is a close confidant of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, and is also close to several Akali leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Income tax department sources said that the raids were being carried out following discrepancies in tax documents. In Ludhiana, the raids were being conducted at various Gurmail Brothers’ drug stores located at Pindi Street, Dugri, Model Town, Pakhowal Road, near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, near Christian Medical College and Hospital, etc. Houses belonging to Singh and his family on Mall Road and Model Town were also being raided, sources said, adding that the operation could take 3-4 days.

While the company headquarters is in Ludhiana, its sales office is in Delhi.

The family’s first retail drug store, named Gurmail Medical Hall, was opened in 1965 in Ludhiana. It was the first drug store in Ludhiana that would stay open for 20 hours a day in the mid-60s. In 1993, the family entered the wholesale business. Years later, in 2000, the company was named Gurmail Brothers. The company also has pharmaceutical units and provides medical equipment and allied health services.