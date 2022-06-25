Ludhiana Improvement Trust: ‘One flat, one family’ rule to be applied in Atal Apartment scheme

A week after the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) held draw of lots for allotment of flats under the high-rise residential scheme ‘Atal Apartments’ named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the body on Friday clarified that under the ‘one flat, one family’ rule, if any of the successful alottees got more than one flat in the draw within the family, they must surrender it.

Making it clear that only one flat would be allowed to one family (including spouse and dependent children), LIT asked all the successful allottees of Atal Apartment scheme to surrender extra allotment in case of having more than one flat allotted during the draw of lots held on June 16.

LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur said that as per norms, one family, including spouse and dependent children, is entitled for one flat and in case of having more than one allotment to a family, extra flat allotments have to be surrendered by the family concerned.

She also said that all the allottees also have to tender affidavits on Rs 100 stamp paper, duly attested by the magistrate, that they did not get more than one flat in the name of their spouse and dependent children. The notice in this regard was being issued to successful allottees to submit their affidavits by 3 pm on July 15, 2022, following which allotment letters would be given to them.

The draw of lots was held on June 16 for 336 HIG and 151 MIG flats planned to be developed on 8.80 acres of land, Pakhowal Road, under Atal Apartments scheme.

These flats would be developed under a self-financing scheme and would be equipped with ultra-modern facilities for its residents.