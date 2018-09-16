Ludhiana illegal shelter home: Police says 29 of 30 ‘missing’ children traced, verified

The shelter home in Ludhiana. (Express Archives) The shelter home in Ludhiana. (Express Archives)

The Jharkhand Police have managed to trace two more children out of the remaining three who went ‘missing’ from Packiam Mercy Cross Children’s Shelter Home in Ludhiana. With this, 29 out of 30 ‘missing’ children have been traced and verified with their families.

Speaking to The Indian Express, G Kranthi Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), West Singhbhum in Jharkhand, said that shelter home owner Satyendra Prakash Musa (Moses) was taken into one-day police remand for questioning to extract details of the three children who were still ‘missing’ as their addresses and other details were not found in records procured from the shelter home.

“We have managed to trace two more and they are safe with their families in Jharkhand. Now, 29 of 30 children whom Musa claimed handing over to their families on his own without informing police or Children’s Welfare Committee (CWC) have been traced and verified. One is still left,” said the SP.

With one child still ‘missing’, the SP said, “We have interrogated Musa. According to him, one child named Andrew Tudu is still in Ludhiana. He is unaware of his address there. We will take help of Ludhiana police and CWC to find him. He is claiming that the child was shifted to some other shelter home in Ludhiana. We will verify and bring the child back to Jharkhand,” Kumar said.

On August 20, Ludhiana administration had sealed Packiam Mercy Cross Shelter Home which was being run illegally (without mandatory registration under Juvenile Justice Act) in Ludhiana’s Phullanwal area. Musa claimed that he handed over 30 others to their parents and all of them were natives of Jharkhand. The Jharkhand Police has traced 29 of them. Eight other children were also rescued from spot of which 4 were taken along by Jharkhand Police to reunite with families and 4 others were from Bihar. Musa has been booked for human trafficking and forced religious conversions of children to Christianity.

