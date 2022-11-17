scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Ludhiana: One held in 20 kilo heroin recovery case, international racket busted: NCB

The accused allegedly received the supply of drugs from Pakistan, as per the NCB.

The NCB has claimed to have busted an international heroin syndicate.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said that one person has been arrested in the 20 kilo heroin recovery case of Ludhiana.

A team of NCB had raided a home in Dugri area of Ludhiana on Wednesday and recovered 20.232 kilo of heroin.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Gyaneshwar Singh, deputy director general, northern region, NCB said, “The bureau has busted an international heroin syndicate, with a hub in Ludhiana district of Punjab, and seized 20.326 kg of suspected heroin. One person has been arrested. Raids are being conducted to nab the other members of this syndicated.”

Sources in the NCB said that the arrested man has been identified as one Sandeep Singh, who has claimed that he was getting his supply from Pakistan.

Apart from the heroin, the NCB has also recovered Rs 5.58 lakh in cash, UAE dirham worth Rs 2,850, silver coins (250 gm), 20 branded watches, five mobile phones, seven SIM cards and 2 laptops during Wednesday’s raid.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 09:08:01 pm
