Ludhiana: Head constable, two accomplices arrested for drug peddling; In Jalandhar, 6 held in drug busts

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a Punjab police head constable and two of his accomplices for alleged drug peddling and claimed to have recovered 785 gm of heroin from them. Head Constable Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggi, a resident of Mohalla Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar of Lalheri road in Khanna, Amandeep Singh alias Mauli and Vikas Kumar alias Lara of Ludhiana city, have been named as accused.

STF AIG Snehdeep Sharma said Amandeep and Vikas were arrested from Sector 39 of Ludhiana when they were traveling in their Hyundai i-20 vehicle.

On checking, 400 gm of heroin was recovered from their vehicle and an FIR was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at STF police station in Mohali.

The AIG added that during interrogation, both revealed that they used to get drugs from Gagandeep Singh, who used to source heroin and other drugs from Delhi to sell. The STF then arrested Gagandeep and recovered 385 gm heroin from his possession, said AIG.

STF Ludhiana in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said Gagandeep had joined Punjab Police as a constable eight years ago and was later promoted to head constable. He was posted at Khanna for the past eight months. He further said that during interrogation, the accused said he started drug peddling almost six months ago and would sell to small peddlers and addicts.

Punjab’s Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta told The Indian Express, “We are dismissing the head constable today. In our fight to break the drugs nexus, we have adopted a zero tolerance policy when it comes to taking action against officials, including policemen. Anybody involved in drug trade shall not be spared.”

Jalandhar: 6 held in drug busts

In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar (Rural) police have arrested six drug smugglers, including three Nigerians, with 2.32 kg heroin. The police also seized 88 kg poppy husk.

Nishan Singh (26) and Harpreet Singh (24) of Tarn Taran were arrested near village Dayalpur along with 500 gm heroin, said SSP Navjot Singh Mahal. In Shahkot, a foreign national, Amaica of Lagos, Nigeria, was chased by a police party and arrested with 600 gm heroin.

The other two Nigerians — identified as Kane Michael and Aikvegvolve Anthony Mamaduvauvochoko — were arrested near the SDM office, Shahkot in a separate operation. Both currently reside in Delhi. They were apprehended with 260 gm heroin each. The SSP said police also arrested Gurcharan Singh alias Kiky from Alawalpur with 200 gm heroin.

Also, 88 kg poppy husk was recovered from vehicle of one Jaila of Kingra Cho Wala and his wife Inderjit alias Jiti. However, both accused managed to flee.