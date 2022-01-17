Ludhiana: Gutka Sahib pages found torn, case registered

Some torn pages of holy book Gutka Sahib were found in Basant Nagar area near Gurudwara Reru Sahib in Ludhiana late on Sunday night, leading the police to quickly jump into action and lodge a case against unknown people.

The police, with the help of locals, collected the pages and handed them to Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir.

JCP (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said that on Sunday evening some locals noticed the torn pages of Gutka Sahib in the street near the gurdwara. A police team reached the spot soon after and initiated an investigation.

Sub-inspector, Davinder Singh, who is the SHO of Daba police station, said an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under the section 295-A (outraging religious feelings of any class) of IPC. Police were scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused, he said.

SHO said that some locals noticed the torn pages late on Sunday night around 10 pm and collected them. Later, they informed the police and probe was started.