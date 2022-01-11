Ludhiana vet varsity closes OPD services amid Covid outbreak among staff

The veterinary hospital of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, Tuesday closed its OPD services due to the outbreak of Covid-19 among its faculty and staff.

More than fifty interns/residents and clinicians have tested positive in the last 2-3 days, said Dr S S Randhawa, Director Veterinary Clinics, GADVASU. He said that to prevent further spread among staff and visitors in the hospital, the administration has taken the decision to close OPD services.

It has been further decided that till the end of the current Covid wave, examination of sick animals will be done by prior appointment only, said GADVASU in a statement. Farmers and pet owners are advised to seek prior appointment on telephone number 0161-2414011 in case of any emergency, it added.

Emergency services will be active from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 12:30 pm, but on Saturdays and government holidays, timings will be 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.