Ludhiana govt school principal shoots self, 3 staffers booked for abetment

A government school principal allegedly shot himself dead in his car, using his licensed weapon, near Phullanwal chowk in Pakhowal of Ludhiana Tuesday.

Based on a suicide note recovered from him, the police booked three staff members of the school.

According to the police, Kulvir Singh Kang (46), resident of Green Avenue on Pakhowal road, was posted as the principal of Government Senior Secondary School in village Barundi. Kang was having a dispute with Kulwinder Singh (clerk), Bhupinder Kaur (librarian) and Avtar Kaur (teacher) over some issue.

He had a heated argument with the librarian a few days ago and she had reportedly recorded the entire conversation on her phone.

Police booked the three school staffers under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC in an FIR registered at Sadar police station of Ludhiana.

In the suicide note, Kang has written that he was being harassed by the trio for several months.

Police have recorded the statement of his father Dharlal Singh, who too alleged that his son was under depression because of issues and tension in the school, as he was being harassed and some false allegations were being levelled against him by those named in the suicide note.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO Sadar police station, said that Kang left his home at 8 pm Monday in his car and his body was recovered around 4.30am. He shot himself using his 0.32 bore licensed revolver.

“He was having issues with his staff members. We are further investigating the details,” he said.