Ludhiana gold loot: 4 more arrested; 847 gm gold recovered

The Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested four more accused in the case involving robbery of one kg gold on March 4.

Police said that the mastermind of the crime was also arrested and 847 gm gold, four kg silver ornaments, a pistol and five cartridges were also recovered.

Owner of Gobind Jewellers located at Gill Road, Davinder Singh had filed a complaint on March 4 that three masked men had barged into his shop and robbed one kg gold after threatening him with sharp edged weapons. On March 18, police arrested one accused, Sumit Sandhu of Lohara and recovered of 203 gm gold from his possession.

Police had initially said that case seemed to be ‘fishy’ because the ‘owner was a patient of depression and had been changing his statements frequently.’

Police said that Sandhu had confessed that they first did surveyed to identify the shops without security guards and had eventually got to know about Davinder’s health conditions and thus targetted his shop.

The four more accused arrested by the police were identified as Kamalpreet Singh alias Kamal of LIG of Dugri, Rahul Kang of Dhandra road, Rajesh Kumar alias Ravi alias Kala of Amritsar and Ishan of Mundian Khurd.

