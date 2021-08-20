Ludhiana: Godown storing plastic goods goes up in flames, one worker injured

A massive fire swept through a multi-storeyed godown storing plastic bags in Koocha number 16 of Field Ganj area in Ludhiana on Thursday, leaving the entire area choking in thick smoke clouds. There were no casualties in the incident.

Sources said plastic goods, including polythene bags, disposable crockery, worth lakhs were gutted in the fire.

As per the fire department, the first call about the blaze came in around 5.45am and immediately fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire had broken out in the godown of Prince Plastic Traders.

Fire department officials said that their tenders had to be refilled at least 70 times and it took them around seven-eight hours to bring the blaze under control.

As per fire officials, one worker of the factory, who was sleeping on the fourth floor of the building when the fire broke out, was injured after he jumped to a neighboring building to save his life. The man sustained an injury in his legs. Apart from that no one else was injured in the incident.

According to the owner of the godown, they had stored plastic bags and disposable crockery worth lakhs and all of it was destroyed by the blaze.

He said that he got a call around around 5am from some locals that a massive cloud of smoke was emitting from the building and soon fire tenders had rushed to the spot and started work on dousing the flames.

Swaran Chand, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Ludhiana, said that information was received at 5.45am and firefighters returned back after dousing the flames only around 1pm. He confirmed that the fire trucks had to be refilled around 70-80 times to control the flames. “The cause of the fire could not immediately be ascertained and a probe was on in the matter,” he said.