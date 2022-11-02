Ludhiana gas leakage: FIR registered against unit foreman, two others

A day after at least five persons got unwell after leakage of liquid carbon dioxide from a tanker at gas storage unit in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, the police registered an FIR against the unit’s foreman, tanker driver and his helper for alleged negligence.

Liquid carbon dioxide had leaked from a tanker which had arrived from Tarn Taran to unload the gas at Weltech Equipment and Infrastructure Limited on Tuesday, following which at least five workers from a nearby knitwear factory got unwell and were hospitalized.

Police registered an FIR against Dinesh Chander, the foreman of the unit. According to administration officials who later reached the spot, Chander was the one who had closed the valve to stop the gas leakage and also released oxygen from other cylinders stored in the unit to minimize the affect of carbon dioxide. However, according to police, the foreman was supposed to be present at the factory during the shifting of gas from tanker to the godown, but he arrived after the incident.

The police have also booked tanker driver Sukhjit Pal Singh and his helper Daler Singh- both residents of Tarn Taran. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of ASI Pavittar Singh.

The ASI said that the driver and his helper waited for the foreman to shift the carbon dioxide gas but when he did not come in time, they opened the valve of the tanker. However, due to lack of technical knowhow, they had opened the wrong valve which caused gas leakage and created panic among the locals.

An FIR under sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 284 (Negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC was registered at Sahnewal police station.