Ludhiana gangrape: ASI dismissed from service for delay in action, SHO shifted

The Punjab Police ASI, who was on duty on the night of the alleged gangrape of a 20-year-old student in Ludhiana, has been dismissed from service for ‘grave negligence in duty’. ASI Vidya Rattan was on night duty at Mullanpur Dakha police station on night of February 9 and was suspended for negligence after the gangrape case came to light.

“ASI has been dismissed from police services under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution of India for grave negligence in duty that night and not taking timely action. Also, the SHO has been shifted to Police Lines and an SI suspended,” said Ludhiana Range DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra.

Ludhiana Rural SSP Varinder Singh Brar said that Inspector Rajan Parminder Singh, SHO Mullanpur Dakha police station, has been shifted out and sent to Police Lines and Sub-Inspector (SI) Jarnail Singh, who was also the duty officer at police station that day has been suspended.

“SI Jarnail Singh was duty officer in police station that day so he has been suspended for adopting a negligent approach. Inspector Rajan Parminder Singh has been sent to Police Lines and now Inspector Jagdish Sharma will be the SHO. He has been transferred because being overall incharge of police station, he is also responsible for not taking timely action,” said SSP Brar.

Police have till now arrested six accused in case, including a juvenile. DGP Dinkar Gupta had announced that he has marked a probe to an IG-rank officer to look into how police handled this case. A 20-year-old student from Ludhiana had alleged that she and her male friend were waylaid near village Issewal on South City road in the intervening night of February 9 and 10. She had alleged that she was gangraped by at least ten men and her friend was assaulted. According to the victim, police did not take timely action to rescue the two victims after being approached by their friend for help.