Ludhiana: GADVASU vet booked over pet dog’s death

A veterinarian from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana and four unknown persons have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act over the death of a pet dog.

The FIR, registered at by Phillaur police station, has been further sent to PAU police station Ludhiana for further action.

Complainant Baljit Singh, who originally hails from Sangrur district and currently lives in Phillaur, in his police complaint alleged that his pet dog, a Rottweiler, was suffering from discomfort due to watery eyes Tuesday morning, due to which he took him to GADVASU for treatment.

“My dog was attended to by Dr Charanjit Singh and others at GADVASU. They tied a muzzle around his mouth, covered his mouth with a sack and tightened it with a rope,” said Baljit, adding, “I asked Dr Chanrajit not to tie up his mouth so tight as he won’t be able to breathe, and his response was that several dogs die daily.”

He further said: “I then told them I don’t want to get my dog treated by them but they continued. I demanded they let him go because he was not being able to breathe. When they finally released him, he had already died and was bleeding from the mouth.”

Phillaur police registered a case under sections 428 (killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal or animals of the value of ten rupees or upwards), 34 (common intention) of IPC, and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Dr S P S Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science, said:

“A six-year-old female Rottweiler was brought from Phillaur by two persons for treatment for discharge from both eyes and a lump under the skin. The animal was examined physically and for the eye problem…A needle aspirate sample was collected from the lump for diagnosis. After physical examination an attempt was made to collect blood sample from the dog, however it was difficult to control the patient. So, it was advised not to collect blood sample.”

“Later on, both the persons insisted on collection of blood samples. The attending persons controlled the bitch and it collapsed suddenly. Attempt was made to revive the patient by oxygen therapy, cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Unfortunately, it could not be revived with best efforts,” he added.