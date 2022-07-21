scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Ludhiana: Former Congress MLA’s gunman held with opium

The police said that Head Constable Baljeet Singh was arrested from a checkpoint near Ghudani Kalani village near Payal town. He was deputed as a gunman with former Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha of Congress.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 21, 2022 9:46:30 am
opium, punjab drugs, punjab news, ludhiana newsFormer MLA and Congress leader Lakha said that Baljeet did not report for duty Tuesday. "He has been posted with me as a gunman for the past three-four years.

Posted as the gunman with a former Congress MLA, a head constable of Punjab Police was held with 200 gram opium, said Khanna police Wednesday.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Singh said that following a tip-off, Baljeet was arrested with 200 gm opium. Baljeet confessed that he also consumes opium and had been smuggling it for the past three years.

On Tuesday, he did not report for his duty. We got a call from his wife that he did not reach home too. Later, we got to know that he has been arrested by police with opium. Earlier also, I had complained to senior police officers that he was never serious about his duty. He would randomly go missing from duty,” Lakha said.

An FIR under sections 18/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered at Payal police station.

