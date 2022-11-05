Ludhiana foodgrain transportation tenders scam: Vigilance arrest rice mill owner Jain

Punjab vigilance bureau arrested commission agent Anil Jain, owner of Shri Krishna Rice Mill, Sawaddi, in Ludhiana district, in the case already registered by the bureau against the contractors for allegedly getting labour cartage and transportation tenders in the grain markets at higher rates in connivance with officials. He was produced in court today and remanded in two-day police custody.

A spokesperson of the bureau said that Jain’s Innova car has also been taken into possession and one briefcase containing documents has also been recovered from the car and further investigation is in process.

Jain has been arrested in the FIR registered on August 16 under the sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and 7, 8, 12, 13(2) of prevention of corruption act registered at police station VBA range Ludhiana Range.

Other arrested accused in the case include contractor Telu Ram, former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and commission agent Krishan Lal Dhotiwala, who are in judicial custody. Jain was nominated later during investigation. His anticipatory bail application was also dismissed by the High Court.

An official said that Jain has also been charged with allegations of bringing paddy at lesser rates from other states like UP, Bihar etc in his rice sheller and selling the same after mixing it with purchased paddy of Government quota, which was stored in his sheller. He also allegedly used to store paddy purchased by him in his own sheller in violation of the milling policy of the state, said the official.

Jain was arrested by the vigilance team from his sheller at village Swaddi Kalan, in the presence of police officials from Sidhwan Bet police stations besides Sarpanches of Swaddi (West) and Swaddi (East). A vigilance official said that Jain had locked himself in a room to evade his arrest. He was arrested after breaking the door of room.