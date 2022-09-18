Ludhiana foodgrain transportation scam: 4 rice shellers of arrested commission agent raided

Two days after Ludhiana vigilance range arrested commission agent Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala of Mullanpur Dakha in alleged grain-lifting, transportation and labour cartage tenders scam case, the department conducted raids on his four rice shellers – Ganpati Agro Rice Mill, KL Agro, Surinder Agro and Singla Agro.

The vigilance said that huge quantities of grain bags (bardana) with UP government stamp for 2020-21 season were recovered.

Lal was sent to a three-day police remand on Friday after his arrest on September 15.

The vigilance said that during the investigation it has been revealed that Lal used to bring paddy or wheat from other states on lesser price.

“He would mix the paddy brought from other states in better quality paddy here in order to fulfill the shortage and again sell it at higher rates. During interrogation he disclosed that he had brought paddy from UP last season to earn profit with unlawful means,” said Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, SSP vigilance Ludhiana.

So far three people, including former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, contractor Telu Ram and arhtiya Krishan Lal, have been arrested in the case.