Ludhiana flyover wall collapse: Shiv Sena renames flyover as ‘Pehalwan Chuha’

As a mark of protest against a probe report blaming rats for the wall collapse. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) As a mark of protest against a probe report blaming rats for the wall collapse. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Workers of Shiv Sena, Punjab, Thursday marched towards the Gill flyover in Ludhiana with a statue of a rat and ‘renamed’ it as ‘Pehalwan Chuha’. As a mark of protest against a probe report blaming rats for the wall collapse, they said the move was aimed at “honouring powerful rats.”

Recently, a retaining wall of the flyover collapsed and an inquiry report blamed rats for it. The Shiv Sena Sunday installed the statue of a big rat at the site.

Shiv Sena (Punjab) chief Rajiv Tandon said, “As a probe has found rats were the main culprits, we thought of honouring the rats who, according to our administration and government are so strong that they can make a flyover collapse.”

“A group of engineers have claimed that the rats can’t damage the flyover wall. The contractor and corrupt system is responsible for it,” added Tandon.

