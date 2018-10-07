Ludhiana: Five-year-old boy murdered; body dumped outside home in a gunny bag

The boy’s body was found dumped outside his home in a gunny bag. (Representational) The boy’s body was found dumped outside his home in a gunny bag. (Representational)

The body of a five-year-old boy was found dumped in a gunny bag outside his home in Ludhiana on Sunday. Police is suspecting it to be a kidnapping case due to some personal rivalry with the deceased’s family.

The deceased was identified as Ansh Kanojia (5). His father Dinesh Kanojia, a labourer living in Amarjit colony on Jagirpur road of Ludhiana, told the police that Ansh was playing outside the home on Saturday but he went missing around noon. They searched for him till evening but when they could not find him, they decided to file a ‘missing’ report at Tibba police station.

Inspector Mohammad Jameel, SHO Tibba police station said that the body was naked and prima facie suggests that the killers strangled the boy to death.

The SHO further said that it is very unlikely that the child was kidnapped for money as the family is very poor. It seems to be a case of personal rivalry or revenge, he added.

Later, an FIR for murder and kidnapping was registered against unidentified persons at Tibba police station. The police also said that CCTV cameras in nearby buildings were being checked for any clue.

