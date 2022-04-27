Ludhiana: Five killed as SUV falls into canal, one injured

A car fell into the Sidhwan canal near the Malaud police station in Ludhiana in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, killing five of the passengers inside it and injuring the sixth, said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Singh (45), Jagdeep Singh (35), Jetinder Singh (40), Jagtar Singh (45) and Bhajan Singh (42). Jetinder had come from Canada last week, according to the police. The sixth passenger has been identified as Sunny, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The police said that they got information about the accident around one hour after it had happened. The SUV’s doors got locked inside the water and by the time the victims were taken out from the canal, they were all dead, except Sunny, said the police.

Three killed as oil tanker knocks down bike

In another accident on Tuesday morning, three people, including two siblings, were killed as a motorcycle was knocked down by an oil tanker on the Abohar-Malout road near the Nagpal resort. The deceased have been identified as Pooja, his brother Naveen and their cousin Surinder.

Pooja and Naveen came from Hanumangarh to meet their maternal uncle in Abohar. Surinder picked up the duo on a bike to his house and on the way, they met with the accident and the trio was killed at the spot.