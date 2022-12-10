Ludhiana: First GENCO Alumni Committee meet held at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College

The GENCO Alumni Executive Committee 2022- 24 held its first meeting at Alumni House of Guru Nanak Engineering College Ludhiana, on December 6. All executive members from 1971 to 2020 batch participated in the meeting.

Discussions on the committee agenda were held under the guidance of President Gurbir Singh Sandhu, who is an Olympian and an Arjuna Awardee.

The committee decided to make itself as the Parent Body of all Genconian Alumni Associations around the globe and to revive the existing Memorandum of Article of the Alumni Association. The members have also decided to make improvements in the college website.

Manpreet Singh Randhawa, an alumni of Guru Nanak Engineering College, who resides in Chandigarh, said, “We have decided to strengthen the alumni association and also to upgrade the infrastructure of our Alma mater. The alumni members decided to meet again after six months. The FCRA Registration of the Association, initiating the Process of Endowment Fund and requesting College Authorities for Setting up the post of Dean – Alumni Affairs are among few demands which will be raised in the coming time”.