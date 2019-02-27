Ludhiana: Firing outside govt school, two injured

Two persons were injured in a group clash between the “supporters” of a teacher and student outside a government school in Sidhwan Bet of Ludhiana rural area Tuesday. Gunshots were also fired and one of the injured received a bullet injury, said police.

The clash took place outside the senior secondary school in Gag Kalan village, where a Class 12 student was allegedly beaten up twice by English teacher Jasvir Singh last week.

Police said that while the matter was being discussed at panchayat level inside the school on Tuesday, following a complaint to the principal by the boy’s parents and other villagers, their “supporters” who had gathered outside, resorted to physical violence.

“The issue between the teacher and student was being sorted out at panchayat level inside the school when their supporters gathered outside and entered into a clash,” Ludhiana rural SSP Varinder Singh Brar confirmed.

Suddenly one of them opened fire. Police said identity of the person who opened fire is yet to be known.

The two injured persons were outsiders and identified as Manjit Singh and Daljeet Singh, both in their twenties. Both the injured were admitted to Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. While one received bullet injuries, another was attacked with a sharp weapon on head.

Principal Amritpal Singh said the Class 12 student had taken leave last Monday after taking permission from his class in-charge.

“The student has a police case pending against him and he is out on bail. He had gone to attend a court hearing. When he returned to the school the next day (Tuesday), his English teacher Jasvir Singh was furious as he did not take permission from him for taking the leave and allegedly thrashed him. After his parents complained to us on Wednesday, we apologised to them as there was no valid reason to thrash the student,” he said.

The principal added, “However, on Thursday, our teacher again allegedly thrashed the student and his parents again came with a complaint. Today (Tuesday) a large number of youngsters started gathering outside the school. The teacher told me that he has called some of them for some other work and I told him to keep them outside the school gate. We do not know what transpired between them and soon we heard gunshots. All our students and teachers were inside then. Both injured persons are outsiders.”

He added that it has become difficult to work in the school due to unabated drug and liquor smuggling in the area. “There is a danger lurking over the safety of the students and teachers. The smugglers keep roaming outside our school,” he said.

Ludhiana rural SSP said cross FIRs are being registered for attempt to murder at Sidhwan Bet police station.

“Both the teacher and student will be questioned to ascertain the identity of the person who opened fire. The injured are yet to record their statements. We will include the names of the accused in the FIR after questioning,” he said.