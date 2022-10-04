Ludhiana: Firing in Jagraon as two groups indulge in violent clash

Two groups indulged in a violent scuffle and opened fire at each other in Mohalla Karnail gate of Jagraon town in Ludhiana, Monday following an old rivalry.

The Ludhiana rural police lodged a case of attempt to murder against members of both groups.

The accused have been identified as Golu of Village Kaunke, Sheru of Jagraon, Peeti, Heera Daman, Jaswant Singh Sonu among others. Some others are yet to be identified.

Sonu said that he was at home when he heard some gunshots. When he and his brother came out, they found Golu, Sheru, Peeti, Daman and their aides outside. Sonu alleged that the accused opened fire targeting them, but they escaped unhurt. Meanwhile, PCR motorcycle squad reached there following which the assailants escaped.