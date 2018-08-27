Ludhiana: Firing at liquor vend, Moga councillor’s nephew dead

Varinder Singh Dhamu Varinder Singh Dhamu

A man died after gunshots were fired during a scuffle between two groups at a liquor vend in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar of Ludhiana Sunday late.

The deceased was identified as Varinder Singh Dhamu, 35, resident of Krishna Nagar of Moga. He is the nephew of Manjit Dhamu, an Independent councillor in Moga city.

It was suspected that the bullet that hit Varinder was fired from his own weapon during scuffle but police said that it is not confirmed yet and probe is on. Varinder Singh Dhamu was a trader of old tyres and used to visit Ludhiana frequently.

Inspector Ashok Kumar, SHO Dugri police station, said that two weapons have been recovered from the spot. The police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App