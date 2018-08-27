Follow Us:
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Ludhiana: Firing at liquor vend, Moga councillor’s nephew dead

It was suspected that the bullet that hit Varinder was fired from his own weapon during scuffle but police said that it is not confirmed yet and probe is on.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: August 27, 2018 1:27:17 am
Ludhiana: Firing at liquor vend, Moga councillor’s nephew dead Varinder Singh Dhamu

A man died after gunshots were fired during a scuffle between two groups at a liquor vend in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar of Ludhiana Sunday late.

The deceased was identified as Varinder Singh Dhamu, 35, resident of Krishna Nagar of Moga. He is the nephew of Manjit Dhamu, an Independent councillor in Moga city.

It was suspected that the bullet that hit Varinder was fired from his own weapon during scuffle but police said that it is not confirmed yet and probe is on. Varinder Singh Dhamu was a trader of old tyres and used to visit Ludhiana frequently.

Inspector Ashok Kumar, SHO Dugri police station, said that two weapons have been recovered from the spot. The police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement