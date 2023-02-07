scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Ludhiana: Financier ‘kidnaps’ his employee, thrashes him to death

A financier allegedly kidnapped and murdered his employee. (File)

A financier allegedly kidnapped his employee from Ludhiana Sunday late, thrashed him with his accomplices and then left him at a hospital in Doraha from where he was rushed to Ludhiana. The man succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The victim was identified as Rajan Singla (48) of Shivaji Nagar, Shingar Cinema road, Ludhiana. An FIR for murder was registered against the financier identified as Jagjit Singh alias Tony of Model Town, Rahul Kapoor, Suresh and Hari Om, at Doraha police station.

Yogesh Singla, son of the victim, told police his father worked with Jagjit Singh.

On Sunday evening, Jagjit along with his aides had come to their home and took his father along stating that they will come back in a few minutes.

Yogesh added that when they did not return till late, he called his father but his phone was switched off. When he called Jagjit, he claimed that they had dropped his father near Samrala Chowk.

“Late night, we received a call from police that someone had dropped their father at Rajwant Hospital in Doraha and he was critical. Police also informed that he was being referred to Ludhiana due to serious condition,”said Yogesh.
“When we reached the hospital my father had already died,”he added.

Yogesh Singla alleged that Jagjit was pressuring his father over some monetary issue since many days.

Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a murder case has been lodged against the accused. The reason behind the murder will be confirmed after the arrest of the accused.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 08:25 IST
