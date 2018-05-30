Ludhiana: Farmers protest diesel price hike, attempt to surrender tractors

Farmers at Samrala in Ludhiana Tuesday. Gurmeet Singh Farmers at Samrala in Ludhiana Tuesday. Gurmeet Singh

In a novel way to protest against the rising diesel prices, around 1000 farmers on Tuesday drove their tractors to the office of SDM of Samrala, Amit Kumar Bembi, in Ludhiana district to deposit their keys with the official, who refused to oblige but accepted a memorandum from them.

The protest was organised by Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) group. Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of the union, said, “The price of diesel is now touching Rs 70 a litre. The recent hike was of Rs 3 a litre. The MSP of wheat and paddy has not increased similarly. We have given a memorandum to PM Narendra Modi through the SDM so that we can be heard.”

“Apart from this, we will stop selling vegetables and milk as ferrying them in tractors is no more affordable for us. People can buy them from us directly. This protest will continue from June 1-June 10,” he said. Due to the tractor march, traffic had to diverted to other routes from Ludhiana-Chandigarh road for about two hours.

Haryana: Farmer groups’ 10-day ‘Gaon Bandh’ from June 1

Chandigarh: At least five farmer organisations in Haryana have given a call of ‘Gaon Bandh’ (village shutdown) under which farmers won’t go to urban areas to sell farm produce such as vegetables, fruits and milk from June 1-June 10.

The protest is to press for their demands of loan waiver and 50 per cent margin over cost of production for crops in real terms. Farmers bodies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and many other states have also given similar call as part of the nation wide agitation on the call of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, an umbrella body of over 100 farmers organisations.

“This form of agitation is new for us as farmer groups of MP and Maharashtra have been giving calls for `Gaon Bandh’. We have been staging dharnas and rallies but this time we have also urged Haryana farmers to participate,” said Suresh Koth, president of Bhartiya Kisan Sanghrash Samiti’s Haryana unit. According to Koth, farmers are expressing surprise over this forum of agitation.

However, Bharatiya Kisan Union Haryana unit president Gurnam Singh Chaduni is more confident over the prospects of this form of the stir. “We will stage dharnas near the towns. If any farmer goes to the towns to sell their products we would request them to return to the village and sell the same near the roadside. Urban residents may go to the villages to buy the farm products,” said Chaduni. —ENS

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App