Ludhiana: Farmer shot dead over land deal dispute; owed Rs 4.5 lakh to accused

A dispute over a land deal between two farmers turned bloody Saturday with one of them allegedly shooting the other dead at village Jhorran in Ludhiana’s Raikot sub-divisoon Saturday.

Gurwinder Singh (45) allegedly killed Jarnail Singh (65) whom he had recently sold 6 acres land for which latter still owed him Rs 4.5 lakh, police said. Both are residents of the same village. Jarnail used to live alone while his two sons live abroad.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO, Hathur police station, said, “Jarnail had already got 6 acres transferred in his name and the registry was done. Gurwinder was now demanding the pending money at the earliest. Also, Gurwinder wanted to sell another chunk of his land but Jarnail was allegedly not letting any deal materialize and was instigating other villagers. The motor connection for water supply was common and Jarnail was threatening the villagers that if anyone bought land from Gurwinder, he will stop the water supply.”

SHO further said that on Saturday, Gurwinder called Jarnail around 6.15 am and demanded his pending money to which the latter replied that he has still not got complete possession of 6 acres he purchased. “Both decided to meet and measure the land. Both reached the fields, where they spoke briefly before Gurwinder shot him in the chest with his 12 bore rifle that he had been carrying. Jarnail died on the spot,” said SHO.

Another villager who was passing from there saw Gurwinder returning on his cycle with a weapon, said SHO.

Ludhiana rural police registered an FIR for murder under section 302 of IPC against Gurwinder on the statement of Kamaljit Kaur, daughter-in-law of Jarnail Singh. “She lives at her parents’ home in village Lalton. Her husband lives in Manila,” said SHO.

