Ludhiana: Farmer ends life after argument with neighbour over rainwater in paddy fields

A farmer from Bhaini Doaba village of Koomkalan in Ludhiana allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after a dispute with his neighbour over rainwater accumulated in his paddy fields.

Kashmira Singh, 58, left behind a suicide note in which he alleged that his neighbours had destroyed his fields by disposing of rainwater in them.

The deceased blamed farmer Ajit Singh and his two sons, Sukhwinder Singh alias Billa and Jarnail Singh, for taking the extreme step. The three were absconding, police said.

Kashmira Singh’s son Jaswinder Singh told police that Ajit Singh owned agricultural land next to their plot of land. After heavy rainfall, water had accumulated in the fields. He alleged that neighbours were forcing his father to let rainwater from their fields pass through from his fields.

He said that as their fields were already low-lying, his father refused as it would have damaged their entire crop. The neighbours allegedly started threatening Kashmira Singh. On Wednesday, the accused discharged accumulated water in their fields, alleged Jaswinder Singh.

A probe was on, police said

