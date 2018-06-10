Ludhiana: Farmer commits suicide, family says he was under debt

The body was found in the fields by some villagers who were out for a morning walk. (Representational Image) The body was found in the fields by some villagers who were out for a morning walk. (Representational Image)

A farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at Pakhowal village in Ludhiana Friday late. The deceased, identified as Chamkaur Singh (47), was under a debt of at least Rs 15 lakh. Wife of the deceased Jaswinder Kaur told the police that Chamkaur was under stress as he had a debt on him.

On Friday evening he went to fields after dinner and when he did not return till morning his family started looking out for him. On Saturday morning his body was found in the fields by some villagers who were out for a morning walk.

The police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.The body has been sent to Civil Hospital in Sudhar for autopsy. Inspector Harjinder Singh SHO Sudhar police station said that they have filed an inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

