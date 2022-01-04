Ludhiana: Four of a family found dead inside house

Four members of a family were found dead inside their railway quarter in Mullanpur Dakha of Ludhiana in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sukhdev Singh (56), his son Jagdeep (28), daughter-in-law Jyoti (24) and granddaughter Jot (2).

Ludhiana Rural police said that Sukhdev Singh was posted as a Mate with the Railways. The bodies were first noticed by Sukhdev’s wife Balbir Kaur, who was sleeping in the adjoining room. When she opened the door of their room Tuesday morning, all four were found dead.

Inspector Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, SHO Mullanpur Dakha police station, said that the family had organised Sukhmani Sahib path at their house Monday and had invited some guests. They had slept after having dinner. No external injuries have been found on the bodies.

“Cause of death will be clear only after autopsy. The room in which they were sleeping was very congested and the door was not locked from inside but tightly closed. Maybe they were suffocated to death,” said SHO.

The bodies were sent for autopsy.