Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Ludhiana: Family attacked for playing loud music, 1 dead

A daily wager and his relatives were celebrating the birth of a girl child in their family by playing music when they were asked to stop. An argument followed that led to the accused killing the daily wager, police said.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 28, 2022 1:04:32 pm
A murder case has been lodged against the accused at Sahnewal police station. (File photo)

A man died while his pregnant wife and three family members suffered injuries following a clash over playing loud music in a slum dwelling under Dhandhari Bridge in Ludhiana on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Dinu Mehta (35), a daily wager and a native of Madhya Pradesh. His wife Nagina (32), father-in-law Lalu (60), brother-in-law Sehdev and mother-in-law Raimoon suffered injuries.

Police lodged a murder case against five accused, Mehat Lal of Madhya Pradesh and his four sons Sanjay, Shyam Kumar, Sipahi Lal and Rajan, who escaped after the crime.

Station house officer of Sahnewal police station Pawan Kumar said that Mehta’s sister-in-law gave birth to a girl child and they were celebrating by playing music when Lal and his sons turned up and asked them to switch the music off. An argument followed and Lal and his sons assaulted Dinu and his family members with sticks and bricks.

Mehta is survived by his four children and a pregnant wife. A murder case has been lodged against the accused at Sahnewal police station.

