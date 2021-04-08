Ludhiana factory roof collapse: Toll rises to 5 as one more injured worker succumbs

On Monday, at least four persons died and nine others were injured after the roof of an auto-parts manufacturing unit 'Jasmail Singh & Sons' collapsed in Baba Mukund Singh Nagar on Daba Road of Ludhiana.

The death toll in Ludhiana factory roof collapse incident increased to five as one more worker succumbed while undergoing treatment Wednesday.

A 31-year-old worker, identified as Santosh Kumar, succumbed to the injuries at SPS Hospital. He hailed from Bihar and was presently working as foreman in the neighbouring factory.

Now four more injured persons are still undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital and SPS Hospital of which the condition of three was stated to be stable.

Santosh Kumar was seriously injured in the incident when he along with other workers of GK Plating Factory were working inside their unit and suddenly the debris from neighbouring unit also fell on them. Even as he was rescued, he suffered severe head injuries and was referred to SPS Hospital.

“Santosh was unconscious from the past two days and the doctor had informed that his condition was serious,” said Tejinder Singh, his employer.