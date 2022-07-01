Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by ‘Canada-based’ gangster, jailed associate busted; 7 held

The Ludhiana police claimed to have busted an extortion racket allegedly run by two gangsters – one believed to be in Canada and another who is lodged in jail – with the arrest of seven members of the gang on Thursday.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said four illegal weapons (.32 bore country-made pistols), five magazines and 36 live cartridges were recovered from the arrested individuals. The police also recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash from them.

“We also found the involvement of gangster Sukha Duneke, Mandeep Singh of Moga and Arshdeep Singh of Barnala in the case. Duneke is in Canada, Arshdeep is already lodged in Ferozepur Jail and Mandeep is absconding,” he said.

The seven arrested persons were identified as Lakhvir Singh alias Vicky of Rola village in Samrala, Lovepreet Singh alias Jaido of Mahel Khurd village in Barnala, Harvinder Singh alias Sunny of Raikot Road in Barnala, Satnam Singh alias Satti of Shekha Road in Barnala, Shubham alias Shubhi of Shekha Road in Barnala, Dilpreet Singh alias Peeta Sarpanch and Manpreet Singh alias Gola, both from Sahnewal.

The police said the accused were held after they tried to extort Rs 3 crore from a city-based businessman. Subhash Arora, a businessman from Model Town area, initially ignored them, but on June 16, three men on a motorbike opened fire at his car in sector 32, Chandigarh Road (near Bhola Colony) and fled, following which Arora contacted the police.

Officers said that during interrogation of the arrested, it was found that they have links with gangster Sukha Duneke who is believed to be hiding in Canada and running an extortion racket from there. The accused also revealed that another gangster Arshdeep Singh, who is currently lodged in Ferozepur jail, was involved in the crime. Ludhiana police said they will now bring Arshdeep on a production warrant for further interrogation.

The commissioner said after the businessman Arora contacted the police, an FIR was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 384 (extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified accused at Division Number 7 police station.

The police chief added that the teams comprising officers from crime investigation agency (CIA) 1 & 2 and Division Number 7 police station were formed and they traced the motorcycle on which the three accused had arrived and opened fire. The police nabbed Lakhvir on Wednesday and after questioning him, the team arrested four more accused from Barnala the same day. On Thursday, the team nabbed two more accused Dilpreet and Manpreet from Sahnewal.