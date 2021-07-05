Ludhiana: Excise, police team crack liquor racket, 1 arrested

The excise department of Ludhiana, in association with the police, continued cracking the whip under its ongoing Operation Red Rose and on Sunday and claimed to have busted a fake liquor racket allegedly operating from the premises of Gemco Exports, situated at GT Road in Jugiana, Ludhiana.

The raid operation was conducted under the supervision of Rajesh Aery, Assistant Commissioner Excise, Ludhiana, Jang Bahadur Sharma ACP (HQ) Ludhiana, Amit Goyal (Excise Officer) Ludhiana, Dewan Chand (Excise Officer) Ludhiana and saw the involvement of excise inspectors and CIA-3 police team.

An official release said that during the raid, at least 570 cases of fake liquor of Cash Whisky, Royal Tiger (without the manufacturing unit’s name), and those of some unlabelled liquor were found stored on the premises. The entire liquor stock did not have any holograms. A few empty cardboard boxes were also found. It also came to the notice of the raiding team that the premises was being used for distributing illegal liquor. The owner of the premises, Harmohan Singh, in connivance with two more accused smugglers, Jagwant Singh alias Jagga and Sanju, are found involved in the racket of illegal liquor smuggling.

An FIR under Sections 61 (1) (14) of Punjab Excise Act 1914 was lodged and Harmohan Singh arrested. Raids were being conducted to arrest the other two accused persons.

Investigations are going on to detect the source of supply/illegal manufacture of the liquor and others involved in the distribution are being tracked, said police.