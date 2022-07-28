scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Ludhiana: Excise dept seizes 20 boxes of liquor from 2 cars, two arrested

A spokesperson from the excise department said that they received a tip-off post which a check post was set up at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 28, 2022 8:47:01 pm
A team of Ludhiana Excise Department on Thursday arrested two men and seized around 20 boxes of illicit liquor of premium brands that had been stowed in two cars at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

A spokesperson from the excise department said that they received a tip-off post which a check post was set up at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

The excise official said that the team posted at the check post stopped two cars for questioning the drivers. On being grilled, the two men —Vineet Kumar of Ludhiana and Tanvir Singh of Chandigarh — were arrested after the team found that they ferrying 20 boxes of illicit liquor and 83 fake holograms (excise labels) in their cars. The liquor and the holograms were seized. According to the official, a third person — identified as Prince Kukreja of Chandigarh —managed to flee from the spot. Both accused were taken to division number 5 police station, where the process of registration of an FIR against them was on.

The excise spokesperson said that preliminary investigations so far has revealed that the accused were running a racket of smuggling expensive whiskey into Punjab and a probe was on to figure the source from where they purchased the liquor.

