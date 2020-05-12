Ludhiana: Exams postponed due to lockdown, pharmacy student ‘kills’ self

The deceased was identified as Sahil Arora, 22. He was a final-year student of Bachelors in Pharmacy at Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE), Baddowal. (Representational image) The deceased was identified as Sahil Arora, 22. He was a final-year student of Bachelors in Pharmacy at Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE), Baddowal. (Representational image)

A final-year pharmacy student allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Abdullahpur Basti of Ludhiana on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. His body was found hanging in his room and according to the family, he was desperately waiting for his final exams and eagerly wanted to start his job thereafter.

However, due to the lockdown, exams were postponed and since then he had been depressed, his father Heera Lal told The Indian Express.

The deceased was identified as Sahil Arora, 22. He was a final-year student of Bachelors in Pharmacy at Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE), Baddowal.

Lal said that his son had been in constant tension over his final exams since the lockdown started. Sahil was worried about his future and would apprehend losing his job even before joining it. “He just wanted to take final exams, get the degree and join a job. He wanted to help me and his mother. He was very close to his mother and wanted to give her his first salary,” Heera Lal said, breaking into tears. “Every day he would just ask when would lockdown be lifted and final exams would be held?”

The family used to run a mobile-phone repair shop in the locality but after it was closed due to the lockdown, they started selling vegetables in the same shop to run the kitchen. “There was no financial issue as such. I was managing to pay his college fee through some income from rent. After mobile repair shop was closed due to lockdown, I started selling vegetables in the same shop. It gives us Rs 500-Rs 800 a day. But he just wanted to help me and his mother financially. He wanted to work and earn for us,” his father said.

“Sahil would just say bas jaldi se jaldi naukri lag jaaye, mummy ko apni salary deni hai mujhe..Bas mere paper ho jaayein, aur main naukri lag jaun. Phir dekhna aap.. (I want a job as soon as possible. I have to give my salary to my mother. Let my exams finish. Then I will get a job and everything will be alright),” his father said.

Lal added that seeing his son in tension, he would give him Rs 150-200 a day to make him happy but he had stopped smiling.

“He would just keeping asking when lockdown would end and he would take final exams. On Saturday night, he said he was going to get some fresh air. He returned and locked himself in room. Next, we just saw his hanging body,” the father said.

“His mother is in depression. She is not talking to anyone. Earlier too, he had got a job offer but his mother wanted him to complete his degree first. Now he was thinking about unsure future ahead and what if he never got a job?”

Police said no note was found and they are probing the case.

