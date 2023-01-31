This woman has big plans for businesses in Punjab

Name: Shivani Gupta, Marketing Director RINOX exports and Executive Director, Business Network International (BNI)

I, me myself

Born in Delhi, I studied at Delhi University where I obtained a degree in Computer Applications. In 2001, I got married to a Ludhiana l-based businessman which further solidified my understanding of the industry. I have two children and am currently balancing my personal and professional life. In addition to my background in business and computer applications, I have also been working in the field for the past 19 years. I currently hold the position of Marketing Director in a family-run export company RINOX, where I have been utilizing my skills and experience to drive the company’s marketing efforts and contribute to its success. RINOX is India’s largest exporter of stainless steel architectural hardware to European and American continents. RINOX provides turnkey railing solutions for your homes, offices, and commercial buildings.

In addition to this, I joined BNI- Business Network International (Referral Networking Organization) as Executive Director in December 2018.

What made you bring BNI to Ludhiana?

I have always had the urge to find something new and different for my community. I have been associated with various organizations such as Round Table India and YPO (Young Presidents Organization), and through these experiences, I have come to understand the importance of being a part of something bigger. The desire to start something new has always been within me. When I heard about BNI, I realized that this could be the perfect opportunity to make a real impact in the community. I believed that bringing BNI to my city could change people’s lives for the better, and it was the opportunity that I was looking for to make a difference.

Not only is BNI an opportunity to make a difference in the community, but it is also a structured organization where we can work passionately and enjoy the process. BNI’s structured approach and focus on networking and referral marketing align with my professional background and interests. I am excited to be a part of this organization and to see the positive impact that it will have in the city.

Why did you choose this region for your pilot?

Ludhiana works with experts in businesses. And it is the Manchester of India, the thought of getting a structure to the businesses helped in getting this executed. I am proud to say that as a woman I could pioneer the concept of BNI in Ludhiana, and since then it has grown exponentially. We now have over 450 members and have expanded to various cities in Punjab. Through BNI’s focus on networking, we have been able to bring huge businesses to our members. BNI has not only helped me grow professionally but also helped me to make a positive impact in my community.

Challenges you faced while setting up the business

As a woman in Indian society, we face many challenges when starting any venture. Women are often expected to take on traditional roles and are not always encouraged to pursue careers in business. Breaking tradition and innovating something new was not easy. My journey had its fair share of ups and downs, and there were many times when it was difficult to even convince people to be a part of the process. However, I never let these challenges discourage me, and I am proud to say that today BNI in Ludhiana is a huge success, thanks to my determination and hard work. I am glad that I could break the stereotype and prove that women can excel in any field they choose to pursue.

Plans for the future

As the Executive Director of BNI, our vision is to create an ecosystem where over 1000 families will be working together for each other by the end of 2025. Not only will these families be connected to each other, but they will also be connected to various parts of the business world. Our team is committed to making this vision a reality and I am confident that with the support of our members, we will be able to achieve this goal. My aim is to bring more opportunities to the families associated with BNI and making them connected to the global business community which in turn will help them to grow and flourish. I believe that by creating this ecosystem, we can make a significant impact on the lives of many people and help them to achieve their goals and aspirations.

Your daily fix

In my free time, I love to do a variety of things. I enjoy cooking up a storm in the kitchen, reading books, traveling to new places, and surfing the web. But don’t let that fool you, I am also a leadership book nerd and love to hear good music to keep me motivated. My favorite thing to cook is probably a good old fail-proof recipe, that I found online. I love to travel to new places and try new cuisines. I also love to explore new cultures and learn about different ways of life. And when I’m not doing any of that, you can find me reading leadership books, trying to gain some new insight and inspiration. But let’s be real, I mostly use these activities as an excuse to procrastinate from doing my actual work.