Ludhiana: Two employees of private de-addiction centre held; 27,000 intoxicant tablets recovered

The Ludhiana unit of the anti-drug special task force (STF) in Punjab arrested two employees of a private drug de-addiction centre on Thursday for allegedly supplying intoxicant tablets illegally.

The police said that 27,000 tablets and Rs 90,000 in cash were recovered from the arrested employees of Simran Hospital and Drug De-addiction Centre, in the Model Town area of Ludhiana. The police identified the accused as Vidhant (24) of New Jagatpura of Hoshiarpur and Kamaljit Kumar alias Kamal (30) of Baba Inder Singh Nagar Phullanwal of Ludhiana.

Police Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF Ludhiana Range, said that there was a tip-off that the accused were to supply intoxicant tablets near Krishna Market in Model Town. The police reached the spot, held the accused and allegedly recovered 4,000 intoxicant tablets from their scooter and Rs 90,000 in cash.

Later, based on information provided by both the accused, the team conducted a raid at a house in New Kartar Nagar of Model Town and allegedly recovered 23,000 intoxicant tablets from a room.

Other reads | 22-year-old electrocuted on joyride at fair in Ludhiana

“During questioning, the accused confessed to having been involved in the illegal supply for Honey Goyal of Barnala. A manhunt has been launched to arrest Goyal,” Singh said.

A case under sections 22 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali.

32,000 more tablets seized from the centre

After the recovery of 27,000 tablets, a team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Ajay Kumar, Drug Inspector Rooppreet Kaur and a psychiatrist from Civil Hospital, Dr Vivek, carried out an inspection at Simran Hospital and found that the firm had purchased 36,000 tablets of ADNOC-N but the stock in hand at the firm was 32,000 tablets. The firm failed to produce the dispensing record of 4,000 tablets. Therefore, to prevent the misuse of tablets, the team seized 32,000 tablets from the centre. It is suspected that the accused were supplying intoxicant tablets at a heavy price to addicts.