Ludhiana: Eminent GADVASU scientist Dr Kirti Dua passes away

Dr Kirti Dua, an eminent scientist at Guru Angad Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) passed away after a cardiac arrest late Monday. He was 59.

Dr Dua was a professor in the department of veterinary sciences and incharge, Centre of Wildlife Studies, GADVASU. He joined Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) as assistant professor in the department of veterinary medicine on July 23, 1987, and was due to retire on October 31 this year from GADVASU. He was awarded the Commonwealth Fellowship by the UK government to pursue his Ph.D at the University of Wales.

He was a renowned teacher and scientist of national repute. He received the Young Scientist Award, D.C. Blood Gold Medal in bovine medicine and fellowships from the the National Academy of Veterinary Sciences and Indian Society of Veterinary Medicine. He authored three books in veterinary medicine. He had also started a ‘Farmer Welfare Society’ for providing free food to poor farmers visiting the university hospital and free medicines for their sick animals.

Dr Dua is survived by wife Geeta, who is a teacher at a private school, and two sons — Rahul and Siddharth.

