Ludhiana: Embroidery artist dies of suspected drug overdose, seven including three chemists booked

The police said a syringe was found in the hand of the deceased, who was identified as Dharminder Singh alias Billa. (representational image) The police said a syringe was found in the hand of the deceased, who was identified as Dharminder Singh alias Billa. (representational image)

In a suspected case of drug overdose death, a 25-year-old man was found dead inside a washroom at a fuel filling station in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana late Tuesday.

The police said a syringe was found in the hand of the deceased, who was identified as Dharminder Singh alias Billa. He was a resident of Netaji Nagar in Salem Tabri area and worked as an embroidery artist at a factory. Police claimed he has been taking drugs for almost two years.

The police have filed an FIR on the statement of his father Charanjit Singh who alleged that three local chemists and four other friends used to peddle drugs to his son. He also alleged that these seven persons used to make Dharminder forcibly consume them.

Dharminder, who married around a year ago, left home on Tuesday saying he would return in an hour. He was seen entering the washroom of a petrol pump around 3 pm. When he did not come out even after an hour, the petrol pump staff called the police who broke open the door and found Dharminder lying dead.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO Salem Tabri police station said that seven persons including the three have been booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC. The three chemists booked are owners of Bhindi medical store, Dhand medical store and Preet Medical store.

SHO added that viscera will be sent for examination after autopsy.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App