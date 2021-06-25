Ludhiana: Elderly couple found murdered at their home

Ludhiana rural SSP Charanjit Singh said Hari Chand (85) and his wife Shanti (81) had four children, and one of their daughters lived with them.

An elderly couple was found murdered inside their home in Lakha village of Jagraon in rural Ludhiana. Police said their faces had been disfigured, but there was no sign of theft, nor had any weapon been found at the spot.

While the woman’s body was found on their bed on Tuesday, the husband’s body was found in another room on Wednesday.

Ludhiana rural SSP Charanjit Singh said Hari Chand (85) and his wife Shanti (81) had four children, and one of their daughters lived with them.

He added: “Their daughter was not home and had gone to her sister’s place in Moga on Monday to get her Covid vaccination done.”

The SSP said that they initially received information that the woman’s body has been found and her husband was missing. “However, on searching, we found the man’s body in another room where dry fodder was stocked. The woman’s body was found in the main bedroom. The couple was attacked brutally and their faces were disfigured. Autopsies have been done and reports are awaited,” he added.

“The man’s body was dumped in a corner and covered in soil,” said Sub-Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, SHO, Hathur police station.

An FIR was registered against unknown assailants on the complaint of Pawan Kumar (59), the couple’s son who lives in Moga, under section 302 (murder) of IPC at Hathur police station. In his statement, Pawan Kumar told police that one of their relatives had called him to inform that his mother had been found dead in the house while his father was missing. He further said in his statement that his mother’s face was disfigured and appeared to have been attacked with iron rods.

“We are interrogating some persons. Hopefully the case will be cracked soon,” said the SSP.