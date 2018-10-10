Ludhiana: Elder sister murdered five-year-old boy, say police

The police Tuesday claimed to have solved the murder case of a five-year old boy whose body was stuffed in a gunny bag and dumped outside his residence in Amarjit Colony of Ludhiana on Sunday. The victim’s elder sister has been arrested for the crime.

Police claimed that Renu (19) allegedly killed her younger brother Ansh Kanojia (5) as she ‘wanted to get rid of him as he followed her around’. She allegedly strangled him.

Police said that the accused confessed during questioning and said that she was frustrated because her younger brother used to followed her everywhere.

She also said that on Saturday when her parents were away, she took her brother inside and strangled him to death. She hid the gunny bag with the body under the cot and when her parents returned she raised an alarm that Ansh was missing. On Sunday morning around 4 am, she woke up before everyone else and dumped gunny bag outside their home.

Additional DCP-4 Rajvir Singh Boparai said the girl claimed her brother was not giving her space and making false complaints about her to their parents.

