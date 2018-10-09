Ludhiana: Elder sister killed five-year-old boy, dumped body in gunny bag, say police

The boy went missing on October 6 and his body was found dumped outside his home in a gunny bag the next day. (Representational image) The boy went missing on October 6 and his body was found dumped outside his home in a gunny bag the next day. (Representational image)

A 19-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing her five-year-old younger brother, whose body was found dumped in a gunny bag outside his residence in Amarjit Colony of Ludhiana on Sunday.

Police claimed that the girl strangled her brother to death as she ‘wanted to get rid of him’. They said the accused confessed to her crime during questioning and said she was frustrated as her brother used to follow her wherever she went and used abusive language towards her.

On Saturday, when her parents were out, she strangled him to death, she told police. She then took off the clothes from his body and stuffed it inside a gunny bag. She hid the bag under a cot in her house and when her parents returned, raised an alarm that her brother is missing. On Sunday, she woke up around 4am and before anyone else woke up, dumped the gunny bag outside their home to make it look like a kidnapping and murder case.

Additional DCP-4 Rajvir Singh Boparai said the girl was frustrated and angry over her brother’s behaviour. She accused her brother of not giving her space and making false complaints about her to their parents. Police are also suspecting involvement of another person, whom the girl was allegedly in a relationship with, in the crime. He lives in the same locality and whenever the girl would go out to meet him, her brother used to follow her, said police. However, the man is yet to be identified.

The boy went missing on October 6 and his body was found dumped outside his home in a gunny bag the next day.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Tibba police station.

